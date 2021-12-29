POLICE: Clarksburg man maliciously assaults man, arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested after officers said he maliciously assaulted a man in September.

Derrick Henley, 41, of Clarksburg, started a physical altercation on Sept. 23 with a man who told officers Henley jumped him with the help of two others, according to a criminal complaint.

During the altercation, Henley, with the help of another person, allegedly kicked, punched, and struck the man with their handguns, intentionally cutting his head and injuring his arm and knee with the “intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill him.”

Officers said the man’s clothes were stained with blood when they found him, and he was then transported by ambulance to United Hospital Center for treatment.

On Sept. 24, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex, and they say they saw Henley and the two others that helped in the altercation through a window on a first floor apartment.

Officers said they saw Henley immediately put his hands down below the couch in a suspicious manner.

The report says deputies received consent to search the apartment and found a handgun under the couch where Henley was seated and reached at only minutes earlier.

Officers said they also found a backpack with individually wrapped packages of marijuana and a .357 unspent cartridge and a duffle bag with a loaded Taurus .357 revolver and psilocybin containing mushrooms.

Multiple suboxone strips, Subutex, plastic bags, glassine bags, and a set of digital scales were also found, officers said.

Henley admitted to officers that both bags, marijuana, Suboxone strips, and Subutex belonged to him and that he sometimes trades marijuana for other items, according to the report.

The report also says Henley denied possessing or owning the handguns found, but he previously held one of the firearms and had given it to the man maliciously assaulted before he witnessed it being stolen by another man.

Henley is prohibited from possessing firearms due to being a convicted felon.

Henley has been charged with malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit a felony offense, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

