RCB girls’ basketball dominates over Tygarts Valley

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In holiday basketball tournament fashion, RCB girls held their first game of the City Construction Company Hoops Classic against Tygarts Valley.

RCB was in control the entire night, racking up 19 points from Avery Childers on their way to a 61-18 win over the Bulldogs.

The ladies are back on the court tomorrow against Elkins at 2 p.m. for the Championship game.

