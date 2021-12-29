Advertisement

Rebels boys’ basketball finds a win over Calhoun County in consolation round

Kolton DePinto had a game-high 14 points
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ritchie County boys’ basketball team is still getting their footing after a late start to the season, and clinching a win over Calhoun County was a great way for the boys to end 2021.

Kolton DePinto had a game-high 14 points, followed by Ethan Haught with 12.

The Rebels were in control the entire game, coming away with 68-25 win. They are back on the court at Williamstown on Jan. 4th.

