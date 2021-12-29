Ritchie County girls’ basketball claims Cowan-Spangler Memorial Tournament title

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County is the first holiday tournament around the area to come to a close, and the Lady Rebels are coming away with the title.

A win against Grafton yesterday landed the Rebels in the Championship matchup with Calhoun County.

The ladies clinched the Cowan-Spangler Memorial Tournament with a 35-28 victory.

Ritchie County moves to 5-2 on the season and is back on the court in the New Year on Jan. 5th against Parkersburg Catholic.

