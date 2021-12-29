Advertisement

Ritchie County girls’ basketball claims Cowan-Spangler Memorial Tournament title

Rebels pull past Calhoun County 35-28
Ritchie County girls basketball wins tournament title
Ritchie County girls basketball wins tournament title(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County is the first holiday tournament around the area to come to a close, and the Lady Rebels are coming away with the title.

A win against Grafton yesterday landed the Rebels in the Championship matchup with Calhoun County.

The ladies clinched the Cowan-Spangler Memorial Tournament with a 35-28 victory.

Ritchie County moves to 5-2 on the season and is back on the court in the New Year on Jan. 5th against Parkersburg Catholic.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
SHERIFF: Woman found dead after shots fired at Lewis County home
Shoemaker Drive Death
‘Heartbreaking’: Friends and family mourn death of Lewis County woman
A Harrison County man who escaped custody was captured by officers on Christmas Day after...
Marion Co. woman arrested after allegedly throwing lamp at officer
Adam Rhodes
Harrison County man allegedly escapes custody, captured by officers
Randolph County crash
Car strikes rock embankment, rolls over several times in Randolph County

Latest News

Ritchie boys' basketball wins over Calhoun County 68-25
Rebels boys’ basketball finds a win over Calhoun County in consolation round
Lincoln boys win first game of the season against Westside
Lincoln boys’ basketball claims their first win of the season
RCB wins over Tygarts Valley 61-18
RCB girls’ basketball dominates over Tygarts Valley
Lewis County boys' basketball
Lewis County falls to DC-area Cesar Chavez in holiday tournament