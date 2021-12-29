Ritchie County girls’ basketball claims Cowan-Spangler Memorial Tournament title
Rebels pull past Calhoun County 35-28
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County is the first holiday tournament around the area to come to a close, and the Lady Rebels are coming away with the title.
A win against Grafton yesterday landed the Rebels in the Championship matchup with Calhoun County.
The ladies clinched the Cowan-Spangler Memorial Tournament with a 35-28 victory.
Ritchie County moves to 5-2 on the season and is back on the court in the New Year on Jan. 5th against Parkersburg Catholic.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.