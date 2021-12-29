Robert Lee “Bob” Swiger, 75, of Lumberport, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Wallace, March 5, 1946, a son of the late Rev. Stanley E. Esther Mae Hayhurst Swiger. Surviving are his wife, Charleen June Sutton Swiger, whom he married, June 20, 1970; two daughters, Bobette Dawn Saucer, Clarksburg, and Amy Jo Swiger, Shinnston, three grandchildren: John Thomas “J.T.” Saucer, Jr. and his wife Katie, Morgantown, Leah Dawn Skinner, Kincheloe, Ava Marie Skinner, Shinnston; one brother, Billy Lynn Swiger and his wife Vickie, Oakdale; his close friend Randy Swiger; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was also preceded in death by two brothers, Darrell Swiger and Stanley E. Swiger in infancy. Bob was a veteran, having served with the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He was retired from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center where he worked in dietetic services for 29 years. In the past he had also had his own photography business, Bob’s Photographing, and had previously been employed by Transew and Williams Steel and Forging in Alliance, OH and Osborne Machine Company in Glen Elk. Bob was a member of St. John’s Lodge No. 24 A.F. & A.M., a 32nd degree Mason and Tyler for over 20 years. He was a very dedicated lodge member and visite5 d many masonic lodges throughout the state. He was a member of the Lumberport Baptist Church and enjoyed going to McDonald’s in the mornings with his buddies and gathering with his lodge brothers and his family. The family will receive friends at the Perine Funeral Home, 1348 S. Pike St., Shinnston, from 2-8pm, Sunday, where funeral service will be held at 11am, Monday with Pastors Tim Sandy and Keith Swiger. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown, where military and masonic graveside rites will be accorded. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.perinefunerals.com. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Swiger family.

