United Way Wednesday, December 29, 2021 - Reaching the 55% mark!

By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISON AND DODDRIDGE COUNTIES, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties reached a milestone regarding its campaign on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to those who work for the organization, United Way reached the 55% mark of its fundraising campaign, reaching a total of over $400,000.

Aimee Comer, of United Way, said she wanted to thank everyone for helping the organization reach the goal and that, for those who had not donated yet, it was time to rally.

“So even if you think it’s insignificant,” she explained, “one hundred thirty dollars provides two children with trauma therapy, or three overnight bags for children in foster care.”

She explained that the goal for the 2022 campaign was $750,000 between the two counties. The goal was meant to be achievable and allow for funding the most effective programs.

“So whether you give a little or a lot,” she said, “now is the crunch time to rally.”

Those who wanted to help the organization could go to their website or text “giveunitedhdc” to 304-624-6337.

