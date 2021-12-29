West Virginia falls to Minnesota in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX (WDTV) - The Mountaineers came into Tuesday night with excitement, but that excitement didn’t translate onto the field.

WVU’s first possession resulted in a three-and-out, but Minnesota’s first drive ended in a Dante Stills sack to force fourth-and-long and ultimately a missed 32-yard field goal from Matthew Trickett.

Minnesota gave up its first red zone turnover of the 2021 season, but the Mountaineers were unable to capitalize off the fumble recovery.

The Golden Gophers punched in the first points of the game early in the second quarter, a 2-yard touchdown from offensive lineman Daniel Faalele. Minnesota led 8-0 after a successful two-point conversion.

On West Virginia’s ensuing drive, Jarret Doege capped off a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown, but the Mountaineers’ two-point attempt was unsuccessful. WVU trailed 8-6.

With 2:14 to play in the half, Minnesota scored off a 5-yard rush from Ky Thomas, increasing the lead to 15-6 heading into the break.

Eleven minutes into the third quarter, the Golden Gophers increased their lead with a 49-yard field goal from Trickett to lead 18-6.

Late in the third quarter, Charles Woods intercepted Morgan for a second Minnesota turnover, but the Mountaineers again were unable to capitalize.

The two teams traded punts throughout the fourth quarter.

Minnesota took the crown in Phoenix, defeating the Mountaineers 18-6. West Virginia was held scoreless in the second half.

The Mountaineers wrap up the 2021 season with a 6-7 record. Neal Brown moves to 4-1 all-time in bowl games.

