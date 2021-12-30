$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Jane Lew
The West Virginia Lottery announced a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket at the Go Mart in Jane Lew.
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Jane Lew just fell into some luck.
The West Virginia Lottery announced Thursday morning a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket at the Go Mart (#89) there.
The Powerball jackpot as of Thursday was $483 million.
The next drawing is set for Saturday.
