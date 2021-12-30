Advertisement

$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Jane Lew

The West Virginia Lottery announced a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket at the Go Mart in Jane Lew.
(Source: Powerball)
(Source: Powerball)(Handout)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Jane Lew just fell into some luck.

The West Virginia Lottery announced Thursday morning a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket at the Go Mart (#89) there.

The Powerball jackpot as of Thursday was $483 million.

The next drawing is set for Saturday.

You can find more information HERE.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Lose
Fairmont man arrested after allegedly posting TikTok video threatening to kill with gun
Shoemaker Drive Death
‘Heartbreaking’: Friends and family mourn death of Lewis County woman
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a man.
Mon. Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help in identifying man
Officers said the person pictured passed fraudulent money at a Dollar General.
Bridgeport PD asking for help in finding person passing fraudulent money
Derrick Henley
POLICE: Clarksburg man maliciously assaults man, arrested

Latest News

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
The Dunbar School Foundation ‘Stop Program’ provided COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for the...
DSF offers multiple opportunities for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations
Rachel Ramsey goodbye video
Rachel Ramsey goodbye video
North Marion controls Westside to grab another win, 74-54
North Marion controls Westside to grab another win, 74-54