$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Jane Lew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Jane Lew just fell into some luck.

The West Virginia Lottery announced Thursday morning a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket at the Go Mart (#89) there.

The Powerball jackpot as of Thursday was $483 million.

The next drawing is set for Saturday.

