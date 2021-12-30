Advertisement

Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoemaker Drive Death
‘Heartbreaking’: Friends and family mourn death of Lewis County woman
Crime scene
SHERIFF: Woman found dead after shots fired at Lewis County home
Robert Lose
Fairmont man arrested after allegedly posting TikTok video threatening to kill with gun
Officials said the fire appears to have been started intentionally.
One dead in Elkins house fire
Wayne Swiger
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in Clarksburg

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
The Dunbar School Foundation ‘Stop Program’ provided COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for the...
DSF offers multiple opportunities for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Rachel Ramsey goodbye video
Rachel Ramsey goodbye video