COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional deaths, 2,648 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 30, 2021, there are currently 11,017 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,336 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Jackson County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 22-year old male from Lincoln County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, a 63-year old male from Summers County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, a 60-year old male from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Hampshire County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 55-year old male from Mineral County, a 53-year old male from Hampshire County, a 59-year old female from Mason County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Mason County, and a 68-year old female from Taylor County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, and an 82-year old female from Wirt County. These deaths occurred in December 2021.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 30 counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Four counties are color-coded green, indicating a low virus transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

18 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, have bee reported.

11,721 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

As of Thursday, 646 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 197 have been admitted to the ICU and 108 are on ventilators

311,809 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,550), Boone (94), Braxton (83), Brooke (92), Cabell (635), Calhoun (23), Clay (26), Doddridge (22), Fayette (259), Gilmer (50), Grant (57), Greenbrier (216), Hampshire (100), Hancock (126), Hardy (107), Harrison (406), Jackson (103), Jefferson (721), Kanawha (853), Lewis (66), Lincoln (89), Logan (167), Marion (305), Marshall (144), Mason (96), McDowell (109), Mercer (442), Mineral (177), Mingo (175), Monongalia (554), Monroe (96), Morgan (152), Nicholas (172), Ohio (278), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (25), Preston (180), Putnam (367), Raleigh (436), Randolph (115), Ritchie (29), Roane (53), Summers (75), Taylor (110), Tucker (7), Tyler (31), Upshur (95), Wayne (195), Webster (32), Wetzel (85), Wirt (25), Wood (316), Wyoming (157). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

