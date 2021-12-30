Advertisement

Davisson Brothers Band cancels NYE Concert

The Davisson Brothers Band New Year’s Celebration at the Robinson Grand has been canceled.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band New Year’s Celebration at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has been canceled, according to a release from the Robinson Grand.

The concert was scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m.

All patrons with tickets will be refunded by the Robinson Grand.

The Davisson Brothers Band released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to report that someone in our camp has tested positive for Covid. For the safety of family, fans, friends, and crew, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our New Year’s Eve show in Clarksburg. We look forward to getting back on the road and seeing all of you in 2022!”

