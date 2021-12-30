Donna Marie Duke Caroli, 70, of Bridgeport passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born in Clarksburg on November 4, 1951, a daughter of the late Donald C. Duke, and Rose Virginia Mazzie Duke who survives in Bridgeport. In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Justin Caroli and his wife Samara of Stonewood; three grandchildren, Wyatt, Maggie and Sydnee Caroli; one sister, Mary Jo Duke Lanzy and her husband Al of Bridgeport; four nephews, Joseph Anthony Lanzy, Chris Lindsey and his wife Kari, Donnie Lindsey and his wife Megan and Tim Lindsey; great nieces and nephews Kalli and Gage Lindsey, Mazzie and Willa Lindsey, Kaylin, Duke and Mikella Lindsey; step great niece and nephew Colton and Jorryn Barlow; and her brother-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Lindsey. Donna was a 1969 graduate of Notre Dame High. She was a member of the All Saints Catholic church, where she was also a greeter. Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330 of Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation, with Deacon John Yaquinta presiding. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 10:00 am with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.