DSF offers multiple opportunities for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

The Dunbar School Foundation ‘Stop Program’ provided COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for the community throughout the week.(DSF)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Dunbar School Foundation ‘Stop Program’ provided COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for the community throughout the week.

In April of 2021, the ‘Stop Program’ was created with the help of the DHHR and provided COVID-19 resources to North Central West Virginia’s African American community.

“We realized that we had a very hesitant and vulnerable community that needed resources. When the African American community is suffering we’re all a neighborhood of one,” CEO of the Fairmont-based program, Romelia Hodges said.

While the DSF was located in Marion County, they had outreach for Monongalia and Harrison counties.

Hodges added the community should be aware of all the different testing opportunities in their area.

“We know that there was an issue within the last two days of shortages for rapid testing within the community and the facilities that sell those rapid tests,” she said.

However, STOP had rapid tests and PCR tests available for anyone who needed them.

In addition, to the in-person clinic, STOP offered mobile testing and mobile vaccinations.

