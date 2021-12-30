Gov. Justice declares state of preparedness due to threat of flooding

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the threat of flooding from additional rainfall this weekend.

Gov. Justice said said that he directed State Emergency Operation Coordinators to coordinate people from the Emergency Management Division with local officials from all counties.

“We just have to stay on our toes,” said Governor Justice. “When we get rainfall, especially at this time of year, we can get into a situation where we have this flooding.”

According to Joseph Williams’ Forecast on Thursday, Dec. 30, we will see more than 2 inches of rain in some areas on Saturday, leading to the potential of isolated flooding. Rain is also forecasted for much of the area on Sunday.

