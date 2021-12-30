Advertisement

Gov. Justice, health officials continue to monitor Omicron variant

“We only have 18 cases, but we know it’s absolutely moving. It’s going to get higher,” Gov. Justice said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced during Thursday’s briefing that, with the number of Omicron variant cases climbing across the country, he has directed state health officials and his COVID-19 response team to continue closely monitoring case numbers along with the state’s hospital bed availability.

“We only have 18 cases, but we know it’s absolutely moving. It’s going to get higher,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve directed my team to keep a close watch and provide me with recommendations about our hospitals and our critical care infrastructure.

“The bottom line is that we need to save lives, protect our hospitals, and protect our ability to care for our people,” Gov. Justice continued. “It is absolutely essential that we be concerned about the possibility that we could get into a situation where our hospitals are overrun.”

The Governor added that West Virginians can do their part to lessen the load on hospitals by getting vaccinated or boosted to protect against serious COVID infection.

“You really need to step up and get yourself vaccinated or get that booster shot,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice reported that there are now 11,017 active cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Lose
Fairmont man arrested after allegedly posting TikTok video threatening to kill with gun
Shoemaker Drive Death
‘Heartbreaking’: Friends and family mourn death of Lewis County woman
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a man.
Mon. Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help in identifying man
Officers said the person pictured passed fraudulent money at a Dollar General.
Bridgeport PD asking for help in finding person passing fraudulent money
Derrick Henley
POLICE: Clarksburg man maliciously assaults man, arrested

Latest News

Twice the fun at 101
Twice the fun at 101
Nearly a dozen tankers from five counties are assisting in a fire fight at a tire disposal...
Hazmat team called in for tire fire near Summersville
Hazmat team called in for tire fire near Summersville
Hazmat team called in for tire fire near Summersville
Gov. Justice, health officials continue to monitor Omicron variant
Gov. Justice, health officials continue to monitor Omicron variant
String of overdose deaths being investigating in Harrison County
String of overdose deaths being investigating in Harrison County