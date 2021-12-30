Hazmat team called in for tire fire near Summersville

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The fire at a tire disposal center near Summersville continues to burn nearly a week after the flames began.

Instead of the Summersville Fire Department trying to contain the fire, a specialized hazmat team is now taking over.

As from a statement Fire Chief Snodgress posted on Facebook, the Summersville Fire Department is finished with the fire.

Tire fires, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, can cause multiple acute and chronic health conditions from as minor as irritation of the skin to depression of your central nervous system to some cancers.

Over one million tires have been burned in the fire.

You can view the Facebook post posted by the Summersville Fire Department below.

From Chief Snodgress: As of today we are finished with the tire disposal fire. There is a specialized hazmat team that... Posted by Summersville Fire Department on Thursday, December 30, 2021

