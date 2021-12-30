Huskies dominate contest with Westside in Lincoln holiday classic
North Marion cruises past Renegades 74-54
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Huskies were the away team, but they made Lincoln their home.
North Marion cruised past Westside to a 74-54 win in the Lincoln Holiday Hoops Classic.
The Huskies were aided by early threes from Cruz Tobin and Tariq Miller, as well as a huge dunk from Miller to increase their lead. The score was closer at half, 39-37 North Marion, but the Huskies put it away in the second.
