Huskies dominate contest with Westside in Lincoln holiday classic

North Marion cruises past Renegades 74-54
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Huskies were the away team, but they made Lincoln their home.

North Marion cruised past Westside to a 74-54 win in the Lincoln Holiday Hoops Classic.

The Huskies were aided by early threes from Cruz Tobin and Tariq Miller, as well as a huge dunk from Miller to increase their lead. The score was closer at half, 39-37 North Marion, but the Huskies put it away in the second.

