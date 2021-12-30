Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! And it’s the countdown to the end of 2021. Any resolutions you’re planning to begin on Saturday. And Saturday may be a good day to begin, but we’ll get to that in a minute. Last night we had our third round of rain since the week began. Mostly across our area, rainfall totals really didn’t exceed more than ¼” to 1/3″. But since we’ve seen almost a combined total of about an inch or more this week, the soil is pretty saturated, and some of you may have noticed spots around your house that may be spongy or swampy. This is not a great place to be in, especially when we have a fairly big storm that will start on Friday night and continue through Sunday. Let’s break down the last days of this year and the first few days of next.

Today was a nice day, with a beautiful sunset, and we’ll remain mostly cloudy through tonight, and then start the day on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy dies and a very unusually warm day with temperatures in the lower 60′s. As we head to the last hours of the year, we’ll start to see some light showers entering into our area, and those will intensify Saturday and possibly bring localized flooding across the area. The storm’s front will move through on Sunday morning and when that does, temperatures will begin to drop. And right now, it is looking like an early evening on Sunday will be when we start to see the showers turn to snow showers. Rainfall amounts for the beginning of the weekend will be anywhere between 1 ½” – 3″, then those latter snowfall amounts are estimated to be around ½” in the lowlands and between 1-2″ in the mountains. Snow will remain on the ground for Monday’s commute and there could be some slick spots as any standing rain will have iced over, so drive safely when you go back to work.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low 46

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy, then showers starting late afternoon: High 64

New Year’s Day: Rainshowers, sometimes heavy, with risk of localized flooding: High 65

Sunday: Light showers changing to snow later: High 54

