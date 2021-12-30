Kingwood man arrested for allegedly hitting woman with bat, firing gun in house

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man was arrested on Wednesday after he hit a woman with a bat and shot two guns in the house toward her bedroom, officers said.

Deputies arrived to a home in Kingwood and spoke to a woman who said a man “hit her with a bat while throwing a handful of hair to the ground,” according to a criminal complaint.

The woman further told officers that she woke up to the man, Charles Miller, 71, firing a firearm and shortly thereafter kicking in her bedroom door, the report says.

She was able to get the firearms outside and away from Miller, according to officers.

Officers said another man at the home told them Miller fired the weapon several times in the living room but was unsure of what weapon Miller had or what direction he fired the weapon due to the room being dark.

The report says officers saw what appeared to be a graze along the hallway wall north and a hole in line with the graze in the ceiling that was in line with the north bedroom where the woman was sleeping.

Officers also say they saw bullet holes in the living room wall facing the bedroom and bathroom to the north side of the home in line with the woman’s bedroom.

Three spent casings were recovered in the living room as well as two pistols outside, one of which was empty and the other loaded with five rounds in the cylinder, one of which was missing a cap, officers said.

Miller has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.