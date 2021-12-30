Advertisement

Lincoln falls to Winfield in nightcap of Holiday Hoops Classic

Generals top Cougars 60-44
Lincoln boys' basketball
Lincoln boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In the final day of the Lincoln Holiday Hoops Classic, the Cougars fell to Winfield 60-44.

Westin Heldreth led Lincoln in scoring with 16, but Winfield had two scorers in the high teens, Seth Shilot (18) and Ross Musick (17).

The contest was the nightcap to the classic, closing out the tournament at LHS.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoemaker Drive Death
‘Heartbreaking’: Friends and family mourn death of Lewis County woman
Crime scene
SHERIFF: Woman found dead after shots fired at Lewis County home
Robert Lose
Fairmont man arrested after allegedly posting TikTok video threatening to kill with gun
Officials said the fire appears to have been started intentionally.
One dead in Elkins house fire
Wayne Swiger
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in Clarksburg

Latest News

Buckhannon-Upshur boys' basketball
Buccaneers fall on the road at Parkersburg South, 73-52
North Marion boys' basketball
Huskies dominate contest with Westside in Lincoln holiday classic
RCB girls' basketball
RCB comes out on top in inaugural holiday classic
West Virginia faces Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
West Virginia falls to Minnesota in Guaranteed Rate Bowl