Lincoln falls to Winfield in nightcap of Holiday Hoops Classic

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In the final day of the Lincoln Holiday Hoops Classic, the Cougars fell to Winfield 60-44.

Westin Heldreth led Lincoln in scoring with 16, but Winfield had two scorers in the high teens, Seth Shilot (18) and Ross Musick (17).

The contest was the nightcap to the classic, closing out the tournament at LHS.

