Man arrested for allegedly biting part of man’s ear off

A man was arrested in Harrison County Wednesday after officers said he bit part of another man’s ear off.
Robert Given
Robert Given(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Harrison County Wednesday after officers said he bit part of another man’s ear off.

Robert Given, 49, of Johnstown, West Virginia, entered a man’s home with the intent to commit a crime, according to the criminal complaint.

Given allegedly engaged in an altercation with the man and maliciously wounded him by “biting off a portion of his ear.”

Given has been charged with malicious assault, assault during commission of or in attempt to commit a felony, and burglary.

Given is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

