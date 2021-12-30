Man arrested for allegedly biting part of man’s ear off

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Harrison County Wednesday after officers said he bit part of another man’s ear off.

Robert Given, 49, of Johnstown, West Virginia, entered a man’s home with the intent to commit a crime, according to the criminal complaint.

Given allegedly engaged in an altercation with the man and maliciously wounded him by “biting off a portion of his ear.”

Given has been charged with malicious assault, assault during commission of or in attempt to commit a felony, and burglary.

Given is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

