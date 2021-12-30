Michael Robert “Mike” Curry, 66, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 20, 1955, a son of the late James and Lillian Ash Curry. He is survived by one son, Ryan Curry and his wife Sharon of Texas; one daughter Jennifer Conroy and her husband Daniel of Ohio; four grandchildren, Samantha Sito, Justin Curry, Molly Conroy, and Macie Conroy; one sister, Amy Diane Hayden of Bridgeport; one nephew, Spencer Hayden; and one niece, Crystal McCloy and her husband Christopher. Mike was a 1973 graduate of Washington Irving High School. He retired as a long haul truck driver with over 20 years of experience and delivered flowers locally for Roman J. Claprood Company. Mike also attended Bridgeport United Methodist Church. He was an avid Steeler fan and loved the space program and watching the NASA Channel as well at the Three Stooges and Classic TV. He also enjoyed bowling and listening to hard rock music. Mike had a wonderful sense of humor and was great at making people laugh. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11:00 am with Reverend Jim Lang officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

