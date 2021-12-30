Rachel Ramsey leaving WDTV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After two and a half years, Rachel Ramsey is leaving WDTV to work at a news station in her home state of Ohio.

Her last day was Wednesday, Dec. 29.

She’s been a fantastic member of our team here and we will miss her greatly. We wish her the best as she furthers her journalism career!

Click the video above to watch Rachel’s goodbye video from Wednesday’s 5 News at 6.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.