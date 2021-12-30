Advertisement

Rachel Ramsey leaving WDTV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After two and a half years, Rachel Ramsey is leaving WDTV to work at a news station in her home state of Ohio.

Her last day was Wednesday, Dec. 29.

She’s been a fantastic member of our team here and we will miss her greatly. We wish her the best as she furthers her journalism career!

Click the video above to watch Rachel’s goodbye video from Wednesday’s 5 News at 6.

