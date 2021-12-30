Advertisement

RCB comes out on top in inaugural holiday classic

Eagles’ Avery Childers leads team for second time in tournament with 16 points
By Julia Westerman
Dec. 29, 2021
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Eagles hosted the inaugural City Construction Company Hoops Classic, and they won it too.

RCB’s Avery Childers led her team in scoring for the second time in the tournament with 16 points; Carleigh Curotz had 10 points, Martina Howe 6 points.

The Eagles topped Elkins 41-36.

