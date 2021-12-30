Rena Muriel Posey, 76, of Orlando passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at United Hospital Center following a brief illness.

Rena was born in Braxton County on August 23, 1945, a daughter of the late Earse Skinner and Clara McCauley. In addition to her parents, Rena was preceded in death by six siblings: Francis Skinner, Virginia Bartlett, Faye Skinner, Irving Skinner, Ray Skinner, and Jimmie Skinner.

She married Richard Posey on June 5, 1965. He will miss her dearly.

Surviving her are two children Connie Johnson of Bridgeport and Rick Posey and wife, Sherri, of Weston; one grandson, Zackary Nicholson; two sisters: Veda Cantrell of Jane Lew and Reba Gae Luzader of Kent, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

Rena was a Label Inspector for Alkahn Label Factory for 31 years and later worked in the Laundry Room at Best Western for 10 years. She was a member of the Little Kanawha Independent Church for over 56 years. Rena enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and canning. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandson, Zack.

Family and friends will gather for visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the Little Kanawha Independent Church located at 1259 Burnsville Rd, Burnsville with Reverend Ronzel Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens in Heaters. A dinner will be held at the church following the service, all are welcome to attend.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Rena Muriel Posey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

