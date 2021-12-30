Advertisement

Rena Muriel Posey

Rena Muriel Posey
Rena Muriel Posey(Rena Muriel Posey)
By Master Control
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rena Muriel Posey, 76, of Orlando passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at United Hospital Center following a brief illness.

Rena was born in Braxton County on August 23, 1945, a daughter of the late Earse Skinner and Clara McCauley. In addition to her parents, Rena was preceded in death by six siblings: Francis Skinner, Virginia Bartlett, Faye Skinner, Irving Skinner, Ray Skinner, and Jimmie Skinner.

She married Richard Posey on June 5, 1965. He will miss her dearly.

Surviving her are two children Connie Johnson of Bridgeport and Rick Posey and wife, Sherri, of Weston; one grandson, Zackary Nicholson; two sisters: Veda Cantrell of Jane Lew and Reba Gae Luzader of Kent, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

Rena was a Label Inspector for Alkahn Label Factory for 31 years and later worked in the Laundry Room at Best Western for 10 years. She was a member of the Little Kanawha Independent Church for over 56 years. Rena enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and canning. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandson, Zack.

Family and friends will gather for visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the Little Kanawha Independent Church located at 1259 Burnsville Rd, Burnsville with Reverend Ronzel Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens in Heaters. A dinner will be held at the church following the service, all are welcome to attend.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Rena Muriel Posey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoemaker Drive Death
‘Heartbreaking’: Friends and family mourn death of Lewis County woman
Crime scene
SHERIFF: Woman found dead after shots fired at Lewis County home
Robert Lose
Fairmont man arrested after allegedly posting TikTok video threatening to kill with gun
Officials said the fire appears to have been started intentionally.
One dead in Elkins house fire
Wayne Swiger
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in Clarksburg

Latest News

Robert Lee “Bob” Swiger
Robert Lee “Bob” Swiger
Betty L. Drennan
Betty L. Drennan
Robert “Bob” Owen Jones
Robert “Bob” Owen Jones
Robert G. Griffith, Sr
Robert G. Griffith, Sr