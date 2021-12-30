String of overdose deaths being investigating in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of fatal overdoses in Harrison County.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny tells 5 News three people have died within a 24-hour span.

The victims -- a man and two women -- ranged in age from 23 to 37 and were from Mount Clare, Clarksburg, and Nutter Fort.

“We’re very concerned as a community and as law enforcement,” he said.

County law enforcement agencies are working together to investigate the cause.

“Early yesterday evening, once we saw this trend on the third overdose death... we started coordinating efforts,” Matheny said

Matheny says there has been a trend of people thinking they’re buying heroin when what they’re actually getting is fentanyl.

He says fentanyl is 100 times more deadly than heroin.

“Sometimes it’s heroin cut with fentanyl but most likely, nowadays, it’s fentanyl laced with some type of household product whether it be powdered sugar or baking soda or something like that,” he said.

With the holidays, Matheny says, people suffering from addiction will have more means to buy drugs -- which dealers will take advantage of.

“It would not be practical for me for me to say ‘stop buying dope because it’s killing ya.’ That’s the message I would like to give but in reality, the message is be careful because the drugs that you’re buying is may not be exactly what you think it is or what your body is accustomed to,” Matheny said.

