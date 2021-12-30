Upshur man arrested for allegedly fleeing officers, possessing meth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man was arrested on Wednesday on multiple charges after he allegedly fled from officers.

Officers said they were driving behind a vehicle with a broken brake light that immediately began to speed up.

The vehicle, being driven by Joshua Casada, 37, of French Creek, was moving at a rate of speed that made it difficult for officers to catch up, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Casada took officers from Gould Road to Route 20, Alton Road, and finally Grand Camp Road where Casada crashed into a tree.

Officers said they were able to identify Casada at the scene because of a Circuit Court capias.

Casada told officers that he “has smoked marijuana earlier” and that there was “a little meth” inside the wrecked car, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers found approximately 19 grams methamphetamine packaged in multiple baggies, multiple needles, and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to the report.

An Upshur County press release says Casada sustained minor injuries from the accident and was treated and released from St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Casada had a Circuit Court capias warrant for his arrest for felony fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, failure to appear, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and he now has new charges of felony fleeing with reckless indifference for the safety of others, fleeing while under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Casada is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.