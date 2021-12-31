BREAKING: Authorities respond to reported shooting in Baxter
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Marion County.
It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Wise St. in Baxter.
Officers on scene told a 5 News reporter the suspect is still at large as of 8 p.m.
They said the shooting is under investigation.
No other details have been released at this time, including the extent of any possible injuries.
