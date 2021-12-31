Advertisement

BREAKING: Authorities respond to reported shooting in Baxter

Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Marion County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Marion County.

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Wise St. in Baxter.

Officers on scene told a 5 News reporter the suspect is still at large as of 8 p.m.

They said the shooting is under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time, including the extent of any possible injuries.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

