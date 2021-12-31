Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Webster County’s Rye Gadd

Gadd: broke 1,000 career points, Webster County single-game scoring record
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
UPPERGLADE, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a year for Webster County’s Rye Gadd, and it’s only the beginning.

Gadd broke 1,000 career points in the Highlanders’ game against Greater Beckley Christian, then followed that performance with 51 points against Doddridge County, setting Webster County’s single-game scoring record.

Gadd chalks it up to his coaching staff, his teammates and his desire to win.

Webster County won a state championship in 2019, and the Highlanders are looking to add another ring this year.

