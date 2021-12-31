Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Webster County’s Rye Gadd

UPPERGLADE, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a year for Webster County’s Rye Gadd, and it’s only the beginning.

Gadd broke 1,000 career points in the Highlanders’ game against Greater Beckley Christian, then followed that performance with 51 points against Doddridge County, setting Webster County’s single-game scoring record.

Gadd chalks it up to his coaching staff, his teammates and his desire to win.

Webster County won a state championship in 2019, and the Highlanders are looking to add another ring this year.

