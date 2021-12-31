Advertisement

CDC investigating outbreak of E. coli infections linked to packaged salads

The CDC is investigating a recent outbreak of E. coli infections linked to packaged salads.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The CDC is investigating a recent outbreak of E. coli infections linked to packaged salads.

13 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from six states, including neighboring Ohio.

Four people have been hospitalized, including one with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

Data shows that Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens may be contaminated with E. coli and may be making people sick.

CDC is advising people not to eat Simple Truth Organic brand and Nature’s Basket brand Organic Power Greens with “best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021. Although these salads are expired, CDC is concerned they may still be in people’s homes.

Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Marion County.
Authorities respond to reported shooting in Baxter
String of overdose deaths being investigating in Harrison County
Robert Given
Man arrested for allegedly biting part of man’s ear off
(Source: Powerball)
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Jane Lew
Gov. Justice declared a state of preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the...
Gov. Justice declares state of preparedness due to threat of flooding

Latest News

CDC investigating outbreak of E. coli infections linked to packaged salads
CDC investigating outbreak of E. coli infections linked to packaged salads
It’s been over eight months since hiker Cassie Sheetz went missing at Spruce Knob in Pendleton...
Remains found in Monongahela National Forest believed to be Cassie Sheetz
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has approved a water quality permit...
West Virginia grants key permit for controversial pipeline
Beginning with the new year, visitors will no longer be allowed to harvest ramps within the New...
New year, no ramps: West Virginia parks nix harvesting