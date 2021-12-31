Grafton edges out Notre Dame for 70-61 road win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton led for much of Thursday night’s hardwood battle at Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish made it tougher toward the end.

Justin Spiker hit back-to-back threes in the second quarter, the latter increasing the Bearcats’ lead to 33-14.

Notre Dame climbed back in the fourth quarter, ultimately only losing by nine. Grafton took the road win 70-61.

Spiker led the Bearcats with 24 points, closely followed by Ryan Maier with 23. Jaidyn West had 26 points for Notre Dame.

