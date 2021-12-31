House Call: Holiday Safety Pt. 4

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Almost every toy available requires a battery. It is important to keep coin-sized lithium batteries out of reach of children. Joining us tonight is Dr. Whitney Courtney, family medicine physician and faculty at UHC Family Medicine, for our final interview concerning Toy Safety.

1. Doctor, the gifts have been unwrapped and children are playing with their toys. However, parents need to be mindful of the batteries that most toys require. Why are batteries a safety issue?

Little kids love to explore, and when they find something new, the first thing they do is to put it in their mouth. Electronic devices are getting smaller, slimmer, and sleeker. There are mini remote controls, small calculators, watches, key fobs, flameless candles, and musical greeting cards.

Kids love to pick up, play with, and even disassemble toys and devices. By doing so, it exposes dangerous button batteries. That is why parents/guardians want to keep batteries out of reach of children. As we discussed last week, this is where age appropriateness factors in the decision to allow children access to certain toys.

2. How many injuries annually do we typically see?

The number of serious injuries or deaths as a result of button batteries has increased nine fold in the last decade. More than 2,800 kids in the United States are treated in emergency rooms after swallowing button batteries. To put that into perspective, that is one child every three hours.

3. What can parents do so that everyone stays safe during the holidays and anytime for that matter?

Keep coin lithium battery-controlled devices out of sight and reach of children. These include toys, remote controls, singing greeting cards, digital scales, watches, hearing aids, thermometers, key fobs, t-light candles, flashing holiday jewelry, or decorations all contain button batteries. Keep loose batteries away, or place a piece of duct tape over the controller to prevent small children from accessing the battery.

You want to make sure to share this life-saving information with caregivers, friends, family members, and sitters. It only takes a minute and it could save a life.

If you suspect your child has ingested a battery, go to the hospital immediately. Do not induce vomiting or have your child eat or drink anything until assessed by a medical professional.

Take the time right now to enter the National Battery Ingestion Hotline (800-498-8666) into your phone. This advice is too important for you to ignore.

