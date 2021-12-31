Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 31, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing no rain yesterday, this afternoon will start out peaceful, before another system brings rain tonight. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Tonight, after 8 PM, is when we start seeing some rain push in, ahead of a strong low-pressure system out west. Most of these showers won’t produce much rain as they pass through, about 0.1″ at most. Still, they serve as a precursor to the rain we’ll see tomorrow. Other than that, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and lows in the upper-40s at the coolest. Overall, today will be mild, and it won’t be until late-evening that rain moves in. Tomorrow - the first day of 2022 - is when we see the rain lift in, with the first round of rain starting after 6 AM, as the warm front lifts in. This first round of rain will be a steady rain, with some patches of heavier rain at times. It lasts until about 2 PM, when the front lifts north. We then see lighter rainfall in the mid-afternoon, before a cold front pushes a line of heavier rain back into NCWV in the mid-evening. That rain sticks around until 3 AM on Sunday. In total, we’ll see about 1.5″ of rain in most locations, with some areas experiencing over 2″ of rain. This means slick roads and, perhaps, even localized flooding, so we’ll be watching carefully. Mostly, just make sure to have plans in place just in case, and at the least, go slow on the roads if need be. By Sunday afternoon, we’re left with cloudy skies and a few sprinkles in the area, along with highs in the low-50s. Those temperatures then drop into the 20s overnight into Monday, causing any leftover moisture to turn into snow, especially in the mountains. We won’t see much, about 1″ of mountain snow at most, but combined with ice forming on the roads, it might mean taking precautions when driving on Monday morning. After that, the first half of next week will bring seasonable highs and partly sunny skies. In short, today will be mild, New Year’s Day will be rainy, and the first week of 2022 will be seasonable and calm. Have safe travels, and have a Happy New Year!

Today: Foggy start to the day, but by the afternoon, any leftover fog burns away, leaving behind cloudy skies in the afternoon. We might see a sprinkle or two, but we mostly stay dry until the overnight hours. Winds will come from the SSW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, a nice day. High: 61.

Tonight: A batch of rain comes in between 7 to 11 PM, but most of the rain comes after 2 AM tomorrow morning. Not much rain expected tonight, about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain at most. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy, with light SSW winds. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, a cloudy night, with some rain. Low: 53.

Saturday: Expect steady, periodic rain throughout the day, starting with pushing in the morning and lasting until the early-afternoon. Then we get a brief break from the rain in the mid-afternoon, before a second round of rain comes in the early-evening hours. This rain lasts until after midnight. We’ll likely see about 1.5″ in most areas, with some areas seeing up to 3″ of rain. This, combined with the already saturated soils from rain over the past few days, could result in slick roads and even isolated flooding. So be careful when driving, and have plans in place just in case. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, with light SSW winds and highs in the warm low-60s. Overall, it will be a soggy, rainy day. High: 60.

Sunday: Temperatures will be much cooler than the past few days, with highs in the mid-50s. We might see a few light showers in the afternoon, but other than that, expect mostly cloudy skies, with breezy westerly winds of 10-20 mph. During the evening hours, expect temperatures to cool down, resulting in any leftover moisture turning to snow in the mountains. Combined with leftover water turning into ice on some roads during the evening and overnight hours, you may want to take it easy when driving Sunday night. Overall, Sunday will be cooling down. High: 54.

