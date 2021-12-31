Morrisey provides guidance on gun law

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There has been some confusion over a new gun law passed this year in West Virginia, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is clearing the air.

HB 2694 says no West Virginia law enforcement agency on any level shall participate in enforcement efforts focused on federal gun control measures when those laws conflict with state laws regarding firearms.

Morrisey says that enforcement of federal firearms laws is a federal responsibility.

For example, a local law enforcement agency may not assist federal authorities in executing an arrest warrant just for violation of federal gun laws when the person to be arrested may lawfully possess such firearms under a state law.

The policy guidance is posted on the Attorney General’s website here and is being sent to state and local law enforcement agencies.

Read a copy of HB 2694 here.

