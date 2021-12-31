Advertisement

Mountaineer women gearing up for Big 12 play after non-conference cancellation

Game against Maryland Eastern Shore would have provided deeper preparation
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After the Mountaineers’ mid-week contest with Maryland Eastern Shore was canceled, the women shifted focus to preparing for Big 12 play.

WVU is set to face Iowa State on Jan. 2 in Ames, a place the Mountaineers haven’t won since 2018.

With less preparation than desired, WVU will have to come into conference action ready to make the most of what comes its way.

