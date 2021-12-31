New year, no ramps: West Virginia parks nix harvesting

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beginning with the new year, visitors will no longer be allowed to harvest ramps within the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in West Virginia.

The National Park Service announced the change recently. It notes that in recent surveys, park biologists could find no evidence of several historic ramp populations and some other sites were ``overwhelmingly small.’’

Ramps are a spring onion native to the rich, deciduous forests in eastern and Great Lakes states.

The restrictions will continue until biologists determine that harvesting can occur while still maintaining a viable ramp population within the three national parks.

