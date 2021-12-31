Advertisement

Remains found in Monongahela National Forest believed to be Cassie Sheetz

Authorities say skeletal remains found in the Monongahela National Forest are believed to be those of a missing woman.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say skeletal remains found in the Monongahela National Forest are believed to be those of a missing woman.

West Virginia State Police say the remains were found Wednesday deep in the forest in the northern Seneca Creek area.

The remains were discovered by hunters and were undisturbed, WVSP said.

WVSP says they believe the remains to be those of Cassie R. Sheetz, 24, of Upper Tract, WV, because of items found on the scene.

Sheetz was reported missing in March from the Spruce Knob area of Pendleton County.

The remains have been sent to the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

