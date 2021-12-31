South Harrison grabs easy home win over Valley, 79-41

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison took dominating at home to a new meaning.

The Hawks defeated Valley in both teams’ last game of 2021, 79-41.

Austin Peck posted 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Noah Burnside had 16 points, Corey Boulden totaled 13 and Lucas Elliott had 10.

