South Harrison grabs easy home win over Valley, 79-41
Austin Peck posts 21 points in Hawk win
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison took dominating at home to a new meaning.
The Hawks defeated Valley in both teams’ last game of 2021, 79-41.
Austin Peck posted 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Noah Burnside had 16 points, Corey Boulden totaled 13 and Lucas Elliott had 10.
