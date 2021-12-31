Advertisement

South Harrison grabs easy home win over Valley, 79-41

Austin Peck posts 21 points in Hawk win
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison took dominating at home to a new meaning.

The Hawks defeated Valley in both teams’ last game of 2021, 79-41.

Austin Peck posted 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Noah Burnside had 16 points, Corey Boulden totaled 13 and Lucas Elliott had 10.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of overdose deaths being investigating in Harrison County
Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Marion County.
Authorities respond to reported shooting in Baxter
Robert Given
Man arrested for allegedly biting part of man’s ear off
(Source: Powerball)
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Jane Lew
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a man.
Mon. Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help in identifying man

Latest News

Grafton boys' basketball
Grafton edges out Notre Dame for 70-61 road win
WVU women's basketball
Mountaineer women gearing up for Big 12 play after non-conference cancellation
Rye Gadd
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Webster County’s Rye Gadd
Lincoln boys' basketball
Lincoln falls to Winfield in nightcap of Holiday Hoops Classic