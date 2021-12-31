BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vivian Christina Carroll, 100, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 29, 1921, in Harvey, WV; the daughter of the late John Ingram and Charlottie (Estep) Ingram.Vivian was a homemaker. She loved to read, sew, crossword puzzles, cook, and travel. In her early years she worked on the family farm and made homemade jelly. Vivian is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Patterson of Fairmont; her son, Richard Carroll of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Kathy Bissett and her husband, Jerry, Stephen Troy Smith and his wife, Tiffany, Shawn Haught and his wife, Jodie, Mendi Cummings and her husband, Greg, Jason Patterson and his wife, Lori, and Liberty Patterson; 17 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren; her sister, Elsa Mae Swisher of Maryland; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Castle Hunter Carroll, who died on August 2, 1961; her daughter, Karen Sue Smith Haught; her brothers, Holbert Ingram, Clarence Ingram, Bill Ingram, and James Ingram; her sisters, Dorothy Lipscomb, and Goldie Copen. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

