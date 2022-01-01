Advertisement

Alley 304 opens in Clarksburg on New Year's Day

Alley 304 opens on New Year's day in Clarksburg.
Alley 304 opens on New Year's day in Clarksburg.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 1, 2022
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The sport of bowling returned to Clarksburg after the former Compton Lanes Bowling Alley opened under a new name.

After the original alley closed, Gary Simons decided to buy the building and create a new bowling alley called Alley 304.

Day-to-day management was run by local bowling expert, Ben Scroggins who had run an alley in the past.

He hoped to get some bowling leagues started for all ages to encourage the community to come out.

Scroggins’ wife Megan was also an employee for the business and said that they were lucky to get this experience.

“We decided to go on this wild ride. It’s been an adventure, but it has been so nice. I didn’t realize how nice it was going to be until we got people in the building and seeing people bowling again,” she explained.

The alley would be open seven days a week.

