Happy New Year!
Coaches and players talk about what they’re looking forward to in 2022
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy New Year!
2021 has been a whirlwind of a year for us at 5 Sports, and we are sure for you too.
The athletes and coaches around North Central West Virginia have a lot they are looking forward to in 2022, so we wanted to share some of their New Year’s Resolutions.
Sports in 2022 - here we come!
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.