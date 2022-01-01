Ida Geraldine Baldwin, 93, of Weston passed peacefully from this life at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew, WV on December 29, 2021.

Geraldine was born in Madison, WV, on August 29, 1928, the daughter of the late James Anderson and Vesta Matilda “Droddy” Barker.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her former spouse, Emil Eugene Baldwin and one son Emil Jr.

Geraldine leaves behind three children: James Michael “Mike” Baldwin, of Clarksburg, Rebecca Sue “Becky” Baldwin of Weston, and Cynthia Diane “Cindy” Cipoletti of Eden, North Carolina; 7 grandchildren: Scott and Elizabeth Baldwin of Beckley, James Michael Baldwin II of Morgantown, Amanda Baisden Payne of Huntington, Vincent, Allie, and Christopher Cipoletti of Eden, NC; and 8 great-grandchildren.

In 1946, Geraldine graduated from Scott High School located in Boone County, WV. Geraldine retired from the Lewis County Board of Education, where she worked as a Cook at Central Elementary School in Weston, WV, preparing nutritious food for young children. She was a member of Theresa Snaith Auxiliary of Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. Geraldine attended church at St. Matthew United Methodist Church. In her spare time, Geraldine enjoyed gardening. Geraldine had an unwavering love for her family that will forever be missed.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ida Geraldine Baldwin.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

