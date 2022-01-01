Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 31, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy New Year’s Eve, and New Years Day, just depending on when you read this. We are ending the year warm and wet, and that will be leadoff into the first day of 2022′s weather. Currently, we have a flood watch issued for most of our area, which begins at 12 AM on the 1st and continues to Sunday at 1 AM. Rain totals during this period are expected to be anywhere from 1.5 - 3″, some of us could see a little more than that. Even though it’s raining now, the heaviest will be during the day on Saturday, up until a cold front swings through later on Saturday night. We are also looking at thunderstorms, possibly some of them severe, threatening us with strong winds, and possible hail. On Sunday, winter will finally be back as showers switch over to snow later in the afternoon as temperatures drop. The lowlands can expect possibly 1/2″ of snow, while in the mountains, it could be up to 2″. As temperatures continue to drop, expect anywhere from the high teens to low 20′s when you wake up on Monday. Roads could be slick as snow is expected to remain in places, and wet spots could have iced over.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers: Low 53

New Year’s Day: Showers, moderate to heavy at times with increasing flood risk. Possible severe storms into the early evening: High 59

Sunday: Intermittent showers turn to snow in the afternoon: High 54

Monday: Chilly day with more sun toward the afternoon: High 35

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.