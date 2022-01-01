BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert Manuel Christafore, 67, of Wheeling, WV passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Select Specialty Hospital, Wheeling following a brief illness.He was born on March 25, 1954 in Clarksburg, WV the son of Virginia Romano Christafore who resides in Clarksburg the late Manuel Christafore.He is also survived by his wife Glenna Ganoe Christafore who resides at their home in Wheeling. Also surviving are one son; Bobby Christafore and wife Heather of Carls Bad, CA, two daughters; Kristen Haken and husband Michael of Round Hill, VA and Cassidy Christafore and Cesar Rodriguez of Woodbridge, VA, two stepchildren; David and Desiree Lopez and Nick and Abby Lopez, eight grandchildren; Michael Christafore, Madeline Christafore, Julian Christafore, Finley Haken, Emerson Haken, Hudson Haken, Peyton Rodriguez and Jaxson Rodriguez, four step grandchildren; Reagan Lopez, Elijah Lopez, Nicolas Lopez and Anthony Lopez, two brothers; Paul Christafore and David Christafore and wife Denise, one sister; Kathy Starkey and husband Mark and nephews, Justin, David, Jeremy and Matt.He was owner of Christafore Construction, was a manager for MetLife Insurance, project manager for Scott Lumber and 84 Lumber and project manager for Waller Corporation at the time of his death.He loved nothing more in life than spending time with his grandchildren, and they loved being with him. He golfed every chance that he got. Golfing and his golf buddies were a highlight every Saturday. Swimming in his pool every day that it was open made him happy. He loved to work around the house, he enjoyed a large get together with family and friends and he was crazy about dogs and his cat. He just came alive when going on a vacation somewhere. Almost every morning of the week, he would meet with his coffee buddies at Tim Horton’s. He loved his job at Waller Corporation and his work was very important to him. He took his two grandsons that live close to him, to Scouts every Monday and Tuesday night and was active with their projects in Scouts.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 2:00 to 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 7:00 pm at the conclusion of the visitation with the Reverend Cecil Welch presiding.Per his request, cremation services will be held.Private inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.A Celebration of Life will be held by the family in Wheeling, WV, at a date to be announced.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

