United Hospital Center welcomes the first baby of 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Hospital Center welcomed Gianna Parke as the first baby born in the hospital in 2022.

Jennifer Parke arrived at UHC in labor with no intentions of what was about to happen.

“As soon as I had gotten here. That was kind of the first thing that got mentioned was you might be having the first baby in the hospital for the new year. Then it happened, and I did not think it would happen,” Parke said.

This was Parke’s third child. However, her birth experience was different as she was not induced.

“You know I’ve never gone into labor or had contractions at home before. This is all a first for me, like having to get a bag ready and come to the hospital,” she explained.

Parke added everything had been going smoothly since her daughter was born.

Parke said she was grateful Gianna was healthy and that their family could start the year with the newest Parke baby.

