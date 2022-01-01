Wanda Jean (Wilson) Cochran, 85, of Meadland Community, Bridgeport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, December 30, 2021, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on October 18, 1936, a daughter of the late Alva H. and Ada Barker Wilson. On October 8, 1954, she married Millard W. “Mick” Cochran, who preceded her in death on August 27, 2008 after 53 years of marriage.

She is survived by two sons, Millard “Mick” Cochran, Jr. and his wife Tammy, Francis Mines; Timothy Cochran and his wife Angelia of Clarksburg; two grandsons, Jacob Cochran and his wife Sami of Fairmont and Brandon Cochran of Bloomington, IN; a great-granddaughter, Lucille Victoria Cochran of Horseshoe Bay, TX; one brother, Ellis Wilson of Ripley; a sister, Lila Anderson of Bridgeport; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Wilson of Bridgeport; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Patrick W. Cochran; a grandson, Corey Matthew Cochran; a sister, Margaret Jane (Peg) Riffee and her husband Darrel; and two brothers, Rossie Wilson and his wife Dorothy; and Charles Wilson; and a brother-in-law, Paul Anderson.

Wanda was a graduate of Grafton High School. She worked at CR Hart Company for several years and worked at the bakery in Walmart for 18 years. She was a member of Boothsville Baptist Church.

She loved her family very much, and was loved by all that knew her. She was famous for her pies and lasagna.

Friend will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Sunday from 2 – 8 pm, where services will be held at 11 am on Monday, January 3, 2022, with Pastor Orville Wright presiding. Interment will follow in Middleville Cemetery.

