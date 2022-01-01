WVU Medicine Children’s welcomes first baby of 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s and parents Kaley Rankin and Michael Thorp, of Fairchance, PA, welcomed baby girl Adalynn Louise Thorp to the world at 12:00 a.m. on January 1. Adalynn was the first baby born at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in the new year.

Mother and baby are healthy and resting.

“It was really wild having the first baby. We didn’t think it was going to happen, but she was so ready,” Rankin said. “We decided at 10:00 that we were going to try for it. There were a lot of people in here helping me and there were more outside cheering me on.”

Adalynn is Rankin and Thorp’s first child.

“The staff here was awesome and they helped me a lot,” Rankin said. “They were very patient and my doctors and nurses were amazing.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.