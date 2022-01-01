WVU men’s basketball looses in conference opener to Texas
Mountaineers not at full strength due to Covid-19
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Austin, Texas (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball was on the road at Texas to open 2022 and their conference play.
The team was down three players: Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson due to Covid-19.
Jalen Bridges had himself a day, leading West Virginia in scoring with 18 points.
The Mountaineers were down 55-27 at one point, and though they fought back, they will be coming back to Morgantown with a 74-59 loss.
WVU is back on home court this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Kansas State.
