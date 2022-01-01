Advertisement

WVU men’s basketball looses in conference opener to Texas

Mountaineers not at full strength due to Covid-19
WVU looses to Texas 74-59
WVU looses to Texas 74-59(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Austin, Texas (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball was on the road at Texas to open 2022 and their conference play.

The team was down three players: Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson due to Covid-19.

Jalen Bridges had himself a day, leading West Virginia in scoring with 18 points.

The Mountaineers were down 55-27 at one point, and though they fought back, they will be coming back to Morgantown with a 74-59 loss.

WVU is back on home court this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Kansas State.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz was last seen on March 11, 2021.
‘It’s not fair’: Cassie Sheetz’s mother shares details of investigation
It’s been over eight months since hiker Cassie Sheetz went missing at Spruce Knob in Pendleton...
Remains found in Monongahela National Forest believed to be Cassie Sheetz
New parents Kaley Rankin and Michael Thorp welcomed their first child, Adalynn, at midnight on...
WVU Medicine Children’s welcomes first baby of 2022
Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Marion County.
Authorities respond to reported shooting in Baxter
String of overdose deaths being investigating in Harrison County

Latest News

Happy New Year
Happy New Year!
South Harrison boys' basketball
South Harrison grabs easy home win over Valley, 79-41
Grafton boys' basketball
Grafton edges out Notre Dame for 70-61 road win
WVU women's basketball
Mountaineer women gearing up for Big 12 play after non-conference cancellation