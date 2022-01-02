Advertisement

Dante Stills to return for a fifth year at WVU

The defensive lineman has played critical role in the Mountaineer defense
By Casey Kay
Jan. 2, 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont native Dante Stills has decided to use his last year of eligibility at WVU.

The defensive lineman has played a critical role in the strong Mountaineer defense, finishing the 2021 season with 36 tackles, seven sacks and an interception.

Stills’ announcement comes after quarterback Jarret Doege and wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. both entered the transfer portal.

