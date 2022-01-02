Flooding impacts parts of NCWV as heavy rain continues

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Heavy rain moving through West Virginia is causing some flooding issues across our area.

Reports of flooding have been coming in from across Harrison County, including Clay St. in Grafton, Benedum Dr. in Bridgeport, and Crooked Run Rd. in Clarksburg.

Flooding on parts of Philippi Pike in Clarksburg goes as deep as 2 feet.

Portions of Jerry Dove Dr. in Clarksburg, as well as portions of Benedum Dr. in Bridgeport, have been closed due to flooding.

The National Weather Service has released a flash flood watch until 1am for most of our viewing area, excluding only Randolph County, most of Webster County, and eastern Tucker County.

Additionally, a flood warning is in effect for Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Gilmer, and Braxton Counties until 1am.

Rainfall amounts through Sunday morning are expected to total anywhere from 1.5″ to 2.5″. As of 7pm Saturday, about another inch of that rain is still to come.

Attached are photos of flooded areas.

Flooding on Benedum Drive. (WDTV)

RT. 73 by Central Supply. (WDTV)

Flood Alerts NCWV (WDTV)

