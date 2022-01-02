Advertisement

Flooding impacts parts of NCWV as heavy rain continues

The flooding is causing a few road closures across the area.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Heavy rain moving through West Virginia is causing some flooding issues across our area.

Reports of flooding have been coming in from across Harrison County, including Clay St. in Grafton, Benedum Dr. in Bridgeport, and Crooked Run Rd. in Clarksburg.

Flooding on parts of Philippi Pike in Clarksburg goes as deep as 2 feet.

Portions of Jerry Dove Dr. in Clarksburg, as well as portions of Benedum Dr. in Bridgeport, have been closed due to flooding.

The National Weather Service has released a flash flood watch until 1am for most of our viewing area, excluding only Randolph County, most of Webster County, and eastern Tucker County.

Additionally, a flood warning is in effect for Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Gilmer, and Braxton Counties until 1am.

Rainfall amounts through Sunday morning are expected to total anywhere from 1.5″ to 2.5″. As of 7pm Saturday, about another inch of that rain is still to come.

Attached are photos of flooded areas.

Stick with 5 News and the First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.

Flooding on Benedum Drive.
Flooding on Benedum Drive.(WDTV)
RT. 73 by Central Supply.
RT. 73 by Central Supply.(WDTV)
Flood Alerts NCWV
Flood Alerts NCWV(WDTV)

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz was last seen on March 11, 2021.
‘It’s not fair’: Cassie Sheetz’s mother shares details of investigation
It’s been over eight months since hiker Cassie Sheetz went missing at Spruce Knob in Pendleton...
Remains found in Monongahela National Forest believed to be Cassie Sheetz
New parents Kaley Rankin and Michael Thorp welcomed their first child, Adalynn, at midnight on...
WVU Medicine Children’s welcomes first baby of 2022
Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Marion County.
Authorities respond to reported shooting in Baxter
String of overdose deaths being investigating in Harrison County

Latest News

A tree was reported down on Meadowbrook Rd. in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m. causing road blockage.
Severe weather causing trees to come down
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | January 1, 2022
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | January 1, 2022
Alley 304 opens on New Year's day in Clarksburg.
Alley 304 opens in Clarksburg on New Year’s Day
UHC welcomes first baby born in 2022 at the hospital.
United Hospital Center welcomes the first baby of 2022